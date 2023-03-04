Rotary Presidents Elect gathered in Dallas for training. New Presidents will begin their terms on July 1. President Elect for Ada Sunrise Rotary Club is Richard R. Barron. President Elect for Ada Rotary Club is Tim Elliott. President Elect for the Scissortail Passport Club of Oklahoma is Grant Eidmann.
There are Rotary membership options that fit every schedule. Ada Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Ada Rotary Club meets at noon on Wednesday. Both clubs meet in the Aldridge Café Ball Room and welcome visitors. The Scissortail Passport Rotary Club of Oklahoma meets online on Thursday nights once per quarter. For more information about joining Rotary, please email District Membership Chair Christine Pappas at cpappas25@gmail.com.
