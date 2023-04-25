Roff Kindergarten teacher Shirley Boatright is retiring this May after a 45-year distinguished career as a public school teacher.
In addition to her work with kindergarten kids, Boatright taught second, seventh, and eighth grades.
Boatright retired briefly to care for her daughter D'Ann Wyche's grandson, then to take on other jobs, but returned to her true love, teaching.
"I've been around to lots of schools," she said, "but of all the grades I've been in, I've loved kindergarten the most. Most of my years were spent in second grade, but in kindergarten, I have students who come in and don't know their ABCs, don't know their sounds. It just does your heart so much good (to teach them those skills), to see the growth in the students. And you see it at a young age more so than at an older age."
"The one person who influenced my life most was a public school teacher, Marie Morgan," Boatright said. "Not only was she a school teacher she was also my Sunday School teacher for years. I wanted to pattern my life after her. In May when I leave my classroom for the last time it will be bittersweet for me. My heart will be heavy knowing I am leaving forever what I have loved so much, but my body tells me it is time."
Boatright graduated from Roff High School in 1964, and from East Central University in 1967 with a bachelors degree and a masters degree in 1971. Boatright was named Roff Schools Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.
Boatright added that she has a husband of 60 years and two daughters, their husbands, and four grandsons.
"God has blessed me for many years working with and making new friends," she said. "I have lots of memories to treasure."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.