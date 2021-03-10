Staff Reports
Roff Public Schools were placed on lockdown today while law enforcement officers handled an emergency.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the lockdown was a result of a domestic disturbance between two parents which made its way into the town of Roff.
No one was injured, and sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of various crimes, including violation of the protective order and stalking.
This is a developing story. Watch for a complete story in Thursday's edition of The Ada News.
