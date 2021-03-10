Staff Reports

Roff Public Schools were placed on lockdown today while law enforcement officers handled an emergency.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the lockdown was a result of a domestic disturbance between two parents which made its way into the town of Roff.

No one was injured, and sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of various crimes, including violation of the protective order and stalking.

This is a developing story. Watch for a complete story in Thursday's edition of The Ada News.

