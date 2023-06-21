Relay for Life of Pontotoc County raised $45,583.94 June 2 at East Central University.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer.
For over 35 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.
Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings, and much more.
