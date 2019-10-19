Continuing with the October creepy creature theme, this week’s featured species definitely fits the bill.
There are many species of assassin bug, but wheel bugs probably have the scariest appearance.
And it’s most likely because of the cog-like appendage on its back. However, no one is quite sure why they have this feature.
But the “wheel” isn’t the thing people should fear from this insect. It’s the long fang attached to the insect’s face. It’s a necessary mouth part, but it is also a weapon.
When I was a kid, at first glance, I thought this insect was particularly scary. And I still do!
Back then, I looked in my field guide to identify it. In the field guide, it was written that “This handsome creature can give a painful stab when it defends itself from a careless handler.”
Now, I’ve never been bitten by one of these insects, but I recall reading an article written by an entomologist who said the wheel bug bite was “without a doubt” the most painful bite he’d ever sustained. And he had listed all the creatures from which he’d received bites and stings, including venomous snakes.
He said the pain lasted for days.
I’ll take his word for it, as I do not want to experience it for myself.
Although wheel bugs look evil, they are very beneficial to humans, as they eat insects many consider pests. I don’t kill them, but I certainly avoid getting too close at all costs. Except for taking photos, of course!
Description
Wheel bugs can range from 1 to 1.5 inches in length. Males are smaller than females.
Aside from the wheel on the back, this insect is similar in shape to other assassin bugs. However, many other assassin bugs have different coloring, and none have that wheel on the back.
Looking at the photo is the best way to obtain a description. The wheel on the back, the tubular head and the nasty-looking fang.
Food
Wheel bugs eat caterpillars and other soft-bodied insects. And this is where that fang really comes in. The hypodermic-like appendage acts not only as a weapon, but it allows the wheel bug to inject its prey with an enzyme-like saliva which will paralyze it. The enzymes also liquify the prey’s insides, which the wheel bug will then extract through the straw-like fang.
Range
Wheel bugs are found east of the Rocky Mountains from southern Canada to northern Mexico.
Habitat
They are typically found in meadows, overgrown fields, croplands and gardens. However, they will sometimes cling to the outsides of houses.
Odds and ends
Wheel bugs are slow-moving creatures, but they can fly at a pretty good speed. There have been quite a few times when a flying wheel bug — which produces loud buzzing sounds in flight — has slammed into my head. And it is a scary thing, let me tell you!
Also, next week I will conclude with the October creepy creatures theme. That will make some of you very happy. However, be warned that next week’s featured creature is one of the scariest of them all. So be ready!
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
