Public Records

Criminal charges filed in Pontotoc County District Court from 12 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, through 12 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023.
FELONIES
Lamarrcyea Campbell, 21, Ada, second-degree burglary.
Daniel Harden, 55, Allen, failure to register as a sex offender.
Shawna M. Hatton, 40, Ada, aggravated assault and battery.
Joseph Karl Hershberger, 45, Ada, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Charles Richard Spradley, 51, N/A, failure to register as a sexual offender.
MISDEMEANORS
Trevor Jackson Bratcher, 33, Ada, driving under suspension.
Joshua Payton Cheek, 29, Ada, driving under the influence of drugs.
Juan Garcia Gasper, 44, Ada, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jennifer Moiser, 39, Ada, failure to comply with compulsory insurance law and driving while license suspended.
Samuel Preston Pratt, 57, Oklahoma City, public intoxication and transporting open container.
Anthony Kyle Sliger, 39, Ada, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Kyle Wesley Smith, 22, Durant, public intoxication.
Salvador Cortes Vasquez, 32, Ada, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
