Criminal charges filed in Pontotoc County District Court from Monday, June 5, 2023, through 12 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023.
FELONIES
Tiffany Rachelle Spector, 30, Maud, endangering others while attempting to elude peace officers.
MISDEMENAORS
James Michael Avant, 36, failure to carry insurance verification.
Billie Jo Beal, 43, Centrahoma, driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Nicholas Wayne Born, 19, Ada, failure to comply with compulsory insurance law.
Jennifer Gayle Carrell, 46, Ada, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cory Layne Christensen, 57, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
Samuel Douglas Flener, 34, Euclid, Ohio, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kara Payge Gregory, 18, Ada, failure to comply with compulsory insurance law.
Izec Lee Hernandez, 22, Roff, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jason Dale Hogan, 38, Ardmore, public intoxication.
Shawnya Markee Jackson, 44, Konawa, domestic abuse — assault and battery.
Kayla Ann Joseph, 33, Ada, possession of marijuana.
Chrissy Marie Lehew, 45, Ada, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Paul Stockdale, 29, Ada, possession of methamphetamine.
Jacon Ryan Townsend, 28, Stonewall, protective order violation.
Lisa Lee Wheeler, 58, Ada, public intoxication.
David Patrick Winters, 38, Ada, failure to comply with compulsory insurance law.
Justin Holt Wort, 39, N/A, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.