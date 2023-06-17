Criminal charges filed in Pontotoc County District Court from 12 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, through 12 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023.
FELONIES
Jefferson Eric Cowan, 56, Ada, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent.
Bobby Coyle, 19, Ada, second-degree burglary.
Daniel Colin Johnson, 26, Ardmore, stalking in violation of court order.
Matthew Loyd Muck, 19, Roff, assisting lewd exhibition.
Esaie Sinsurin Beam, 22, Ada, child neglect.
MISDEMEANORS
Calvin John Cockrell, 66, Ada, eluding/attempting to elude police officer and possession of methamphetamine.
Johnathan Keith Edwards, 26, Port Arthur, Texas, failure to comply with compulsory insurance law.
Nicholis L. Lee, 35, Ada, driving under suspension and transporting open container.
Austin Taylor Peteet, 29, Ada, possession of marijuana.
Kristine Leann Tune, 30, obstructing officer.
Brian Dean Cannon, 50, Ada, assault and battery.
Charles William Shaw Jr., 56, possession of methamphetamine.
Colby Ryan Whitson, 34, domestic abuse — assault and battery.
Christopher Ray Wigley, 45, Stratford, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
