Public Records

Criminal charges filed in Pontotoc County District Court from 12 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, through 12 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023.
FELONIES
Robbie Jo Bussler, 51, Stratford, possession of forged instruments.
Heath Ray Carlson, 52, Ada, obtaining cash/merchandise by bogus check — false pretense.
Katelyn Diane Perkins, 31, Ardmore, aggravated eluding.
Aaron S. Compton, 24, Oklahoma City, driving under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent.
Damien M. Edwards, 29, Ada, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Joshua Jason Keene, 40, driving under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent.
Chance Michael Mulkey, 28, Tickflaw, Louisiana, child abuse by mental injury.
MISDEMEANORS
Carrel Wayne Pitcock, 88, Ada, negligent homicide — motor vehicle.
Anthony Ray Gordy Jr., 25, Roff, trespassing after being forbidden.
Devon Jade Cates, 24, Ada, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zoie Renea Loucks, 22, Ada, possession of methamphetamine.
Kristine Leann Tune, 30, Oklahoma City, obstructing officer.
Tami Cameron Powers, 23, Ada, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
