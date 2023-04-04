More than 100 people came to Wintersmith Park Saturday to participate in and enjoy Ada's first-ever pride event. The gathering was hosted by Rural Oklahoma Pride.
The event was intended to support Ada's LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, and more) community, but organizers emphasized that their support included anyone struggling with identity issues.
"The goal is to unite all of the LGBTQ+ community" organizer Bryan Paddack said, "to show that we're not just in major cities, but we're in small towns too. It's to show that we are a group, a strength.
"We're trying to show that we have love. And we love our communities. That's the most contradictory portion of living in a suppressed community is that we still love our communities, and yet we are happy about who we are, too."
"It's been a great turnout," Rural Oklahoma Pride founder Jacob Jeffery said. "What we are hoping to accomplish is equality in this small, rural area.
"This is the first pride event Ada has had, but I don't want it to be the last. I want to have it every year. We believe in Ada, and we are proud of Ada."
"Rural Oklahoma Pride is a group that identified smaller communities and tried to invest in people who were a part of those communities," Paddack added in closing. "Thank you for having us in your community. We appreciate it."
