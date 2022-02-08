Here are the unofficial results from today's election:
Ada City Council Ward 4
Yoli Vazquez - 588 70.93-Percent
Guy W. Sewell - 241 39.07-Percent
City of Ada Prop 1
Yes – 600 72.03-Percent
No.- 233 27.97-Percent
City of Ada Prop 2
Yes - 557 67.03-Percent
No. - 247 32.97-Percent
Stonewall School District Prop 1
Yes – 205 60.12-Percent
No – 136 39.88-Percent
Stonewall School District Prop 2
Yes – 224 65.12-Percent
No – 120 34.88-Percent
Tupelo School District Prop 1
Yes – 113 56.50-Percent
No – 87 43.50-Percent
Tupelo School District Prop 2
Yes – 116 58.29-Percent
No – 83 41.71-Percent
Look for more on this election in the Thursday edition of The Ada News
