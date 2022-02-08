Election 2022

Here are the unofficial results from today's election:

Ada City Council Ward 4

Yoli Vazquez - 588    70.93-Percent

Guy W. Sewell - 241    39.07-Percent

City of Ada Prop 1

Yes – 600    72.03-Percent

No.- 233    27.97-Percent

City of Ada Prop 2

Yes - 557    67.03-Percent

No. - 247    32.97-Percent

Stonewall School District Prop 1

Yes – 205    60.12-Percent

No – 136    39.88-Percent

Stonewall School District Prop 2

Yes – 224    65.12-Percent

No – 120    34.88-Percent

Tupelo School District Prop 1

Yes – 113    56.50-Percent

No – 87    43.50-Percent

Tupelo School District Prop 2

Yes – 116    58.29-Percent

No – 83     41.71-Percent

Look for more on this election in the Thursday edition of The Ada News

