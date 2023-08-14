Pontotoc County Retired Educators Association will meet for its first 2023-2024 meeting on Friday, August 18, at 11:00 a.m. at People’s Electric Cooperative. All Pontotoc County retired educators are encouraged to attend and join the organization. Annual dues are $10. The meeting is a lunch meeting, and the cost for the meal is $10 per person.
The organization has been working since 1965 to improve the lives of local retired teachers, administrators, and support personnel. By joining and becoming involved in the organization, members are sincerely investing in their future. Through uniting together, they are well informed of legislative decisions and, in unity, let legislators know of opinions and desires that critically and directly affect their lives.
If you are interested in attending this first meeting of the year, please call Gary Cooper at 918-633-5484 to make a lunch reservation.
