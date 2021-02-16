*** ATTENTION ALL PONTOTOC COUNTY REPUBLICANS ***
Due to a burst pipe at the Pontotoc Technology Center, we will have to postpone our 2021 County Convention that was originally scheduled for this Saturday.
Our Executive Committee will work together this week on determining a new date for the convention and, as soon as that date is decided, we will pass the information along to everyone!
If you have any questions or concerns, please either email, text or call Vice-Chairman Frank Skidmore, (405) 834-9406 - frankskidmore@ymail.com
We hope you all are staying safe and warm during this extreme weather and we look forward to seeing everyone soon!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.