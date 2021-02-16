Pontotoc County Democrats will have their monthly meeting on Feb 18 at 6 pm via Zoom. The State Party Chair, Alicia Andrews will speak at the meeting and will take questions. Co-Chair Gary Harris will share plans for outreach, and the County Precinct election on March 11, will be discussed.
All interested members are encouraged to attend. Please call Laura @580-272-7634 for zoom logon information.
If you are interested in serving as a Precinct Officer, please attend the meeting.
