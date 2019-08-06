developing featured
Police respond to fire, man with knife call Tuesday
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a house fire reportedly set by a man with a knife Tuesday in the 200 block of South Stonewall in Ada.
Fire and EMS workers remained in a staging area at 12th and Stonewall briefly until the scene was secured by Ada Police.
This is a developing story. The Ada News will provide more information as it becomes available.
Contact Carl Lewis at (580) 310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
