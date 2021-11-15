Ada Police have confirmed a bank robbery at the local Walmart. The investigation is under way, more information to come as available.
Police confirm bank robbery
ADA [ndash] Services for Jimmy Ray Turner, 69, of Ada are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Bro. Andy Arnold will officiate. Burial will follow at Byrd's Prairie Cemetery near Tupelo. Mr. Turner passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at an Ada hospital.
PONTOTOC [ndash] Velma Marjorien Seeley, 85, of Pontotoc, Oklahoma passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Ada, Oklahoma. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Pont…
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Terry Cushman, 65, of Ada are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Criswell Funeral Home. Survivors are his father, Bobby Cushman; one brother, Robert Cushman; and one si…
