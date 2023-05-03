On February 25 jumpers from multiple counties converged at The Wintersmith Aquatic Center in Ada to show their support for Special Olympics athletes.
Jumpers of all ages braved frigid temperatures to raise thousands of dollars.
Outfits ranged from costumes, to swimsuits, to some even jumping in their jeans because they decided at the last minute to take the plunge.
Event organizer Lori Spann was very appreciative of everyone that donated, collected donations, and jumped. She also wants to thank The City of Ada for the use of the pool and Mercy EMS for being on standby in case of an emergency.
