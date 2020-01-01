A single-engine Cessna 210 crashed Wednesday afternoon at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex. The aircraft was occupied by two individuals, initially reported to be the pilot and his daughter. Both walked away from the crash, but were transported to Mercy Hospital Ada as a precaution.
The aircraft, which sat upright in a ditch just east of the outdoor rodeo arena at the Agri-Plex, was severely damaged.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Alan said, "I have a witness who said he was at the traffic light facing north at Lonnie Abbott and Broadway who saw them flying from west to east." Fortner said the witness saw the wings of the aircraft rocking.
Fortner said the occupants were from the Shreveport, Louisiana area.
"He said, 'I knew it was going to crash,'" Fortner said. "He witnessed the crash, then went to the aircraft and help them out of the plane."
"It's my understanding," Forner said, "they were trying to land at Ada and get fuel."
City of Ada Public Relations liaison Lisa Bratcher added in a text message that "Two souls (were) on board. Walked out and taken to local hospital. Not from this area. NTSB on way."
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is routinely called to investigate aircraft crashes.
The Pontotoc County Agri-Plex is approximately one mile south of the end of the main runway at the Ada Regional Airport.
