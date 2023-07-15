I am living in an uncomfortable paradox, and I am sure I am not alone.
The issue: spiders, and more specifically, the paradox that spiders in my yard and garden are more than welcome, yet spiders in the house instantaneously and intensely trigger my fear response.
I shared this with a neighbor, who said his trigger is snakes.
Just tonight, I saw a beautiful Argiope, a very large spider that I often see in my garden this time of year. She hung on her web between the tomato plants, and I was so glad to see her making a living eating the bugs that would otherwise eat my tomatoes. In fact, while I was picking tomatoes tonight, I saw her ambush and wrap-up a small grasshopper.
Some people are afraid of cats, mice, rats, even dogs. But for me it’s spiders, and only in the house.
