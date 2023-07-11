The town of Stratford will soon set out the welcome sign for anyone interested in its local festival to celebrate peaches.
The Festival, an event so many people look forward to all year, starts Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with the annual downtown Rodeo Parade. The rodeo will be nightly on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m.
The peaches and the fun come out Saturday starting at 5:30 a.m. with registration for the 5k race at the school, which starts at 6:30 a.m.
A free pancake breakfast will be held beginning at 7 a.m. at the south end of the Park.
Saturday events continue with car show registration from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the south end of the park near the west side of the lake.
A variety of activities begin at 9 a.m. including, naturally, baskets full of peaches and peach ice cream, the car show, live entertainment (local performers throughout the day), arts and crafts in the middle of a full fledged carnival with rows and rows of vendors.
Also at 9 a.m, cornhole tournament registration begins near the pavilion. Cornhole play begins at 9:30 a.m.
Other events include a 10:15 a.m. turtle race, an announcement of the car show winners will be made at 1 p.m. and peach royalty contest will be crowned at 2 p.m.
Peaches will be for sale through the entire event, which officially ends at 3 p.m.
Stratford City Park is located approximately at 701 Pine St. (watch for signs from Hwy. 19 at Hyden St).
