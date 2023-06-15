The Pontotoc County Amateur Radio Association (PCARA) recently announced its plans to participate in the American Radio Relay League’s (ARRL) annual Field Day June 24 and 25.
The group plans to set up for the event behind the Pontotoc Technology Center.
Field Day is the most popular on-the-air event held annually in the US and Canada.
“Field Day is ham radio’s open house,” according to ARRL. “It can be a picnic, a campout, a way to practice for emergencies, an informal contest, and most of all, it’s fun! It’s a time when many aspects of amateur radio come together to highlight the many roles the hobby offers.”
The ARRL expects more than 40,000 amateur radio operators throughout North America to participate, adding the operators will be, “setting up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill, and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills, all in a single event.”
“The Ada radio club will be a part of the worldwide emergency radio Field Day operational test,” Art Osborn, PCARA President said. “We will be out there from noon Saturday June 24 until noon Sunday June 25.”
The public is welcome to stop by PTC during the event and learn more about the amateur radio hobby.
Field Day has been an annual event since 1933.
