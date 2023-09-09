East Central University will be hosting the upcoming PACT Act Resource Fair Thursday, Sept. 14 and encourages all veterans from Ada and surrounding communities to come and participate in the wide range of services that will be offered.
The Resource Fair is organized by Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC), Muskogee Benefits Office and Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) and will take place from 2 p.m. — 6 p.m. at the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center on the ECU campus.
This event is intended to reach and assist as many veterans as possible from local communities and provide them with the opportunity to screen for toxic exposure, meet healthcare providers, enroll in VA healthcare, and file a service connection claim- all without having to travel long distance.
Assistance will also be offered to veterans for enrollment into the Oklahoma Veterans Registry and obtaining state veterans benefits.
For any questions about the event or services, contact Katrina Yocum, Congressional Liaison Officer, at 405-456-5605.
