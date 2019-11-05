Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.