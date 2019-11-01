Pickett and Ada firefighters are on the scene of a manufactured home fire near the intersection of state Highway 19 and County Road 3501 in the Pickett community.
At least one injury has been reported — an elderly victim who suffered burns to the head and back. A helicopter has been called to transport the victim to a trauma center.
The home became fully engulfed in flames before firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze.
This is a developing story. The Ada News will provide more information as it becomes available.
