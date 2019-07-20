UPDATED: 5:38 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Authorities are investigating a shooting Friday at a marijuana grow operation in the Center area that left one man dead and a host of questions unanswered.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Saturday the Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened in the early morning hours Friday at a remote location near Center. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have been called in to assist in the investigation.
What we know
Shortly after midnight Friday, deputies were called to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center after an security officer notified Central Dispatch that a man was seeking treatment in the emergency room for a gunshot wound to the back.
Christian said deputies identified the man as Jimmy Louis Northcutt Jr., 41, of Ada. A statement provided by Northcutt led deputies to a remote location in the Center area, where deputies discovered the body of Brian Edward Doherty, 31. Christian confirmed Doherty’s body was found at or near a marijuana grow operation.
Christian said investigators initially believed the grow operation to be illegal, but confirmed late Saturday the operation was registered.
"(The marijuana grow operation) was registered through (the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) and in the process of completing the registration with the (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)," Christian said.
Northcutt was treated at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and transferred to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Christian said it appears Northcutt and Doherty shot each other, but investigators are still trying to confirm elements of Northcutt’s statement and determine exactly what happened prior to his arrival at the hospital.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story. The Ada News will continue to update this story and provide more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.