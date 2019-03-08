Overturned Semi on SH1

Authorities transitioned from rescue to recovery in their efforts to extract the driver of an overturned Halliburton sand truck Friday afternoon.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

The wreck occurred on state Highway 1, approximately five miles southwest of Ada, northeast of Fitzhugh. Northbound lanes into Ada were temporarily closed as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Ada firefighters and Mercy EMS personnel worked to free the driver from the cab's wreckage.

The driver's identity has not yet been released.

