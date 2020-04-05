One dead in officer-involved shooting near Oil Center

Sheriff John Christian confirmed Sunday a Pontotoc County man was shot and killed during an armed confrontation with a deputy near Oil Center.
Christain said a deputy was dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of County Road 1490 near the Oil Center community after Central Dispatch received a call indicating an individual was threatening to harm themselves. Christian said the deputy—whose name is being withheld pending an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation inquiry—encountered an individual standing on a porch holding a knife.
”The deputy, who is trained in crisis intervention training, approached the subject with the knife in an attempt to deescalate the situation, but the suspect turned away and entered the residence with the deputy following,” Christian said Sunday. “Once inside the residence, the suspect came at the deputy with the knife, closing to within a few feet. After giving verbal warnings to the suspect, the deputy discharged his weapon. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.“
Christian said he immediately contacted OSBI to request the agency conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation.
OSBI agents continue to investigate the incident.
