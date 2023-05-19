The driver of a Jeep was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after the vehicle struck two parked cars and rolled over in the 500-block of East 10th Street in Ada.
Chelsea Wedlow, 23, was taken into custody by the Ada Police under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Wedlow told officers she, "just over corrected," but after performing field sobriety exams, Ada Police officer Chad Reid placed her into custody. When it was determined the suspect was a member of the Chickasaw Nation, officers cited her through the Chickasaw Nation for driving under the influence.
The two vehicles struck were a white Toyota car and a white Chevrolet Van, both owned by John Hankins. Both were parked and unoccupied.
This story is based on an Ada Police Department report.
