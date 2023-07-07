Information is provided from the Oklahoma State Department of Health regarding the Women, Children and Infants Program.
1 What is WIC?
WIC is a nutrition education and supplemental food program for pregnant women, postpartum breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding women and their infants and children who meet program eligibility requirements.
2 What benefits are included in the program?
Nutritious foods, nutrition education classes, breastfeeding support and consultations with registered, licensed dietitians and lactation specialists.
3 Who is eligible for WIC?
Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have recently given birth; infants and children up to the age of 5.
4 How can you apply for WIC benefits?
Go to the WIC website through the Oklahoma State Department of Health at oklahoma.gov. Use the online WIC enrollment request tool to get started on applying for WIC services.
The tool asks several questions about you and your household that are necessary to set up your first WIC appointment to determine your eligibility.
Anyone needing more information can contact the Pontotoc County Health Department at 580-332-2011.
5 How can you determine if you are qualified for WIC?
You might qualify if you live in Oklahoma and have a family income within program limits. A family of one must have an annual family income not to exceed $26,973; a family of two, $36,482; a family of three, $45,991, a four-person family, $55,000, with the sliding scale depending on the number of family members.
If you receive Medicaid, SNAP or TANF and meet the other requirements, you are automatically eligible for WIC benefits.
