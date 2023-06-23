The Oklahoma State Fair is THE PLACE TO BE IN ’23 for music lovers. Fairgoers can enjoy a unique musical experience on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage on each night of the 11-day event.
This year’s stage will feature enhanced production value, including all new video screens to broadcast the performance so fans across the Entertainment Plaza can enjoy. Featuring performers from a huge variety of genres, there will be a concert everyone can look forward to.
Free Concerts on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage
Thursday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. – To be announced
Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. – Stokley
Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. – Lou Gramm – The Original Voice of Foreigner
Sunday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. – Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience
Monday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m. – Katy Nichole
Tuesday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. – The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, & The Platters
Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. – Shawn Klush – Tribute to Elvis
Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. – Kolby Cooper with Cam Allen (College Day)
Friday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Hinder (Homecoming)
Saturday, September 23 at 8 p.m. – Vince Neil
Sunday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. – Los Pescadores Del Rio Conchos
Stokley is a GRAMMY-nominated vocalist, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He has worked with Prince, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and more. He’s known best as the lead singer and drummer for legendary R&B group Mint Condition. In 2017, Stokley embarked on a new solo journey with the release of his debut album Introducing Stokley which produced two #1 singles “Organic” and “Levels.”
Lou Gramm holds the title of one of the most recognizable rock vocalists of the 1970s and 1980s from his time in the band Foreigner. Gramm was the lead vocalist on such hits as “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Juke Box Hero.” Gramm left the group in 2003 and has been performing many of his old Foreigner hits since.
Marshall Charloff & Purple Xperience is the most celebrated tribute to Prince in the world. The group was cofounded by Marshall and Matt “Doctor” Fink in 2011, an era when Prince closely monitored the use of his art. Their vision was to deliver Prince’s music at the highest level, played live and untracked by skilled musicians, while paying respectful visual homage through costuming and likeness.
Katy Nichole was singing in her church choir long before 150+ million people around the world heard her 2022 Dove Award-nominated, K-LOVE Fan Award-winning “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).” The track became the biggest hit this decade on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, crowning the list for a record-breaking 20 weeks.
Spend a nostalgic evening saluting three of the world’s most beloved musical groups who were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll/Doo Wop sound. Combined, these three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame groups have been associated with well over 40 of the top classic songs in Rock & Roll history. From “Under the Boardwalk” to “Only You” to “Yakety Yak,” very few artists can boast of a richer musical resume with such incredible musical diversity. From the comedy of Cornell Gunter’s Coasters to the romance of The Platters to the Motown Magic of The Drifters — this show has songs to please every palate, delivered just the way you remember them, when you first heard them on the radio.
Shawn Klush has starred as ‘Elvis’ in the award-winning Las Vegas show “Legends in Concert” in their many show rooms. He stars in the “Elvis Birthday Tribute Tour” with Elvis’ own musicians, singers, and friends in major venues in multiple cities. Shawn was a featured performer on the Late Show with David Letterman performing to over 5 million viewers with the entire CBS Orchestra and portrayed Elvis in HBO’s “Vinyl” produced by Martin Scorsese and Mic Jagger.
Performing on the first ever College Night is Kolby Cooper and Cam Allen. College students receive $5 outside gate admission with their student I.D. Kolby Cooper started selling out shows and clocking millions of streams using only his songs as muscle, earning streaming numbers typically reserved for household names. Amassing over 113.5 million on demand streams to date, the prolific songwriter has an uncanny ability to turn his and his friends’ life stories into relatable songs his rabidly zealous fanbase can’t get enough of. Fans will also enjoy Cam Allen’s Southside roots with a Nashville sound.
Oklahoma City natives formed the popular rock group Hinder in the early 2000s. Since then, the group experienced sky-rocketing success with the release of their 2005 full-length album titled Extreme Behavior, which climbed to triple-platinum status due in part to the major hit “Lips of an Angel.” Join us in welcoming Hinder to a “homecoming” performance, as the band has not performed in Oklahoma City since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vince Neil fronted the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe as their lead vocalist from the band’s 1981 formation. Outside of Mötley Crüe, Neil has also released three studio albums as a solo artist – the most recent of which, Tattoos & Tequila, was released in 2010.
Los Pescadores Del Rio Conchos is a regional norteño Mexican music group based in Houston, Texas. Since the group’s formation, it has charted multiple records and toured throughout Mexico, Central and South America, as well as the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. In 2012, the group released a greatest-hits collection that listeners have enjoyed since.
2023 Oklahoma State Fair outside gate tickets are on sale now at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office, online at okstatefair.com, or by calling 405-948-6800. Outside gate admission tickets purchased before Opening Day are $10 for adults (12+) and $5 for children (6-11). Children 5 and under are free. Once the Fair opens, outside gate admission tickets are $15 for adults (ages 12+) and $10 for children (ages 6-11).
