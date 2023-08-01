Oklahoma Legends Cheerleading is a competitive cheerleading program in Ada, OK for ages 4-18!
This program is run by Shyann Bedsole.
Shyann is a former OU Cheerleader who moved to Ada, OK and realized we did not have a program like this.
She and her family put their heads and hearts together and Oklahoma Legends Cheerleading was created.
If you would like to know more about the program, you can call Shyann at (405)821-1830 or visit their website oklahomalegendscheer.com.
