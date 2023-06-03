The Oklahoma Broadband Office’s statewide broadband listening tour is coming to Ada on Tuesday, June 13, and state officials are asking you to take part. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Ada Public Library, 124 S. Rennie.
The “Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour” is passing through 18 cities and towns to gather public input for a five-year plan to connect the entire state to high-speed internet. The tour began on May 8 and will continue through June 23 with meetings in all four corners and points in-between of Oklahoma.
Data show more than 800,000 Oklahomans currently lack access to dependable high-speed internet service in Oklahoma. That’s more than one-in-five Oklahoma residents.
“Access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet service has become a necessity. Our mission is to ensure every family, student, business, farmer and tribal community in Oklahoma has that access,” Oklahoma Broadband Office Executive Director Mike Sanders said.
“A key priority to ensure our mission is successful is to hear from and talk with Oklahomans who lack adequate service today. We welcome anyone with questions or concerns, or who wants to learn more about our efforts to attend one of the meetings scheduled across the state between now and June 23.”
The public is encouraged to register at oklahoma.gov/broadband/outreach for any of the remaining stops on the tour, which will take place in the following cities and towns:
- June 13 at 4:30 p.m. – Ada
- June 20 at 4:30 p.m. – Okmulgee
- June 22 at 4:30 p.m. – Goodwell
- June 23 at 4:30 p.m. – Woodward
Residents, business owners, farmers and ranchers, leaders, members of tribal communities, and representatives for schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and other community organizations are encouraged to attend.
For questions regarding the broadband listening tour, the public is encouraged to email or call MJ Barton, Tribal & Programs Outreach Manager, Oklahoma Broadband Office, at mj.barton@broadband.ok.gov or (405) 517-2393.
About the Oklahoma Broadband Office
Oklahoma has launched an aggressive effort to ensure fast and affordable broadband internet service is available throughout the state and the Oklahoma Broadband Office is a key component.
Created by the Legislature in May 2022, the office is on a five-year mission to develop and administer grant programs to make affordable, high-speed internet available to all Oklahomans. It also coordinates efforts throughout the state to ensure broadband expansion is conducted effectively and efficiently.
