The Oka’ Institute at East Central University announced the dates for the 2023 Oka’ Sustainability Conference (Oka’ Con). The conference will take place Nov. 8-9, at ECU in Ada, Oklahoma.
“The Oka’ Sustainability Conference serves as a crucial platform for exchanging knowledge, experiences and ideas on water sustainability,” said Dr. Duane Smith, executive director of the Oka’ Institute.
“We are excited to bring together experts from various fields to address the pressing challenges facing our water resources and work towards actionable solutions.”
The Oka’ Conference aims to bring together professionals, researchers, policymakers and community members from around the world to discuss critical challenges and opportunities in preserving our most vital resource – water.
By convening a diverse range of stakeholders, the conference seeks to develop innovative solutions, share best practices and strengthen collaborations to ensure a sustainable water future for generations to come.
Registration and a full schedule will be available at okainstitute.org.
For more information, contact Conference Coordinator Brandy Kaeshoefer, at bramkae@ecok.edu or 580-272-8686.
