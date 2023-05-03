OKLAHOMA CITY – From Ada to Tulsa students with disabilities are gearing up for fun at free STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) summer camps in urban and rural locations around the state.
Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services’ Transition program and Tech-Now Inc. will partner again in June and July to help students learn to use computers, software and related technologies to design and create their own products.
DRS Transition offers vocational assessment, evaluation, counseling and guidance to students with disabilities who are eligible for DRS’ Vocational Rehabilitation Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired (SBVI) employment services.
Tech-Now Inc. is an entrepreneurship course that helps youth use design software to develop computer and related technology skills and career goals.
“Our STEM students design and produce Power Racer Dragsters; HT Racers; t-shirts; patches for caps, jackets and pants; bracelets; mouse pads; pin-back buttons – and more,” Rick DeRennaux, Tech-Now Inc. president and chief executive officer, said.
“Most importantly, students develop technology skills that will last a lifetime,” Program Specialist Sherri DeRennaux added.
STEM Camps are open to Oklahoma students, ages 14-19, with documented physical, mental, or cognitive disabilities. They may be DRS Transition clients or have plans for specialized instruction under an Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) or accommodations under 504 Plans that ensure access to learning environments.
“STEM-related jobs are expected to increase 15% or nearly 800,000 by 2031, according to a recent SmartAsset study,” DRS Transition Coordinator Renee Sansom Briscoe said. “Half of these are projected to be mathematical and computer occupations, which are the focus of our STEM camps.”
To register or get more information about DRS and Tech-Now Inc’s STEM camps, visit:
Ada: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZRYV92Z - June 20- 22
Atoka: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9JZMFR - July 24-26
Chisolm: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FVBBRG3 - July 10-12
OKC Autism STEM: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PLTM3NN July 6 Ages 14-17 & July 7 Ages 18-22
Muskogee at DRS Oklahoma School for the Blind: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZSBNCR2 - June 12-16
Tahlequah: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZSSJZYR - June 6-8
Tulsa: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FL7ZZD5 - June 26-28
A captioned STEM Camp video is available at https://youtu.be/1fldqwdSzFI.
For questions about DRS’ Transition program or STEM Camps , contact Transition Coordinator Renee Sansom Briscoe rsansom@okdrs.gov, @Renee N. Sansom or 405-212-7789.
For more information about Tech-Now Inc., visit https://tinyurl.com/425xnzrt, email derennaux@gmail.com or phone (405) 640-7606.
