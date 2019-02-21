Motorcycle Fatality

First responders investigate the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday a half-mile east of Sandy Creek bridge on Sandy Creek Drive.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Authorities are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Sandy Creek Road approximately a half-mile east of the Sandy Creek bridge just outside Ada city limits.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene investigating the accident.

The cause of the accident and the identity of the motorcycle operator have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. The Ada News will provide more information as it becomes available.

