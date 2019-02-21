Authorities are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Sandy Creek Road approximately a half-mile east of the Sandy Creek bridge just outside Ada city limits.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene investigating the accident.
The cause of the accident and the identity of the motorcycle operator have not yet been released.
This is a developing story. The Ada News will provide more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.