A man who fled law enforcement officers in the overnight hours of Friday and Saturday died in a crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The wreck occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Sandy Creek Drive near County Road 3540.
OHP Trooper Chasen Bennett said 21-year-old Eric Todd Caballero, 21, of Ada died at the scene.
According to a report, the pursuit began when Caballero ran a stop sign in front of a Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy -- Billy Hilton.
"I ... was traveling south on Hickory Street in Ada, approaching the intersection of 8th Street and Hickory Street when an individual on an all-black motorcycle ran the stop sign on 8th Street heading west and then turning onto Hickory Street traveling south, causing me to have to brake to avoid hitting him," Hilton said in a report. "I activated my lights to initiate a traffic stop. The individual on the motorcycle started to speed up."
Hilton said he informed Central Dispatch that he was behind a person on a motorcycle who was refusing to stop.
"The individual on the motorcycle turned west onto 10th Street," Hilton said. "I notified Central there was no tag on the back of the motorcycle. The individual finally started to decrease speed and turned his head to look back at me, and as I got closer, the individual accelerated to an extremely high rate of speed, running the four-way stop at the intersection of N. Bluff Ave. and 10th Street. I then activated my siren as well."
Hilton said the pursuit eventually turned west on Sandy Creek Drive and he was joined by two Ada police units as well.
"I decreased my speed as I knew we were approaching a curve in the road and I hoped the individual would notice me slowing down and creating more space between my vehicle and the motorcycle and would slow down his motorcycle," Hilton said.
However, Caballero ran off the road and the motorcycle crashed into a large rock, according to Bennett.
"I immediately notified Central the individual had crashed and I needed Fire and EMS immediately," Hilton said.
Mercy EMS arrived and pronounced Caballero dead at the scene.
Bennett said Caballero's body was taken by Chriswell Funeral Home to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
The crash remains under investigation.
Ada firefighters and Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police also responded
