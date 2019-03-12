OHP identifies passenger in Konawa bus crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigators have tentatively identified the female passenger in John Tallbear's vehicle during Friday's deadly crash.
In a prepared statement, OHP officials said Tallbear's vehicle "slammed head-on into a Konawa school bus, killing himself, his passenger and one student on the school bus."
OHP investigators sought leads from the public to identify Tallbear's female passenger, but officials now say they have tentatively identified the woman as Shari Moore, aka Shari Dockrey, of Earlsboro, pending positive identification by the Medical Examiner.
Officials say the tentative identification was made after speaking with Dockrey's family members.
OHP investigators tentatively identified the driver of the SUV March 9 as John Tallbear, also pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner's Office.
