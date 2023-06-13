Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company (OG&E) recently donated hundreds of electric fans to seniors and families with low income to help Ada residents stay safe and cool during the hot summer months.
On Friday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 6, OG&E volunteers handed out 75 fans in the Ada area to those who may be at higher risk for heat-related injuries and illnesses. OG&E partnered with local nonprofit organizations that serve these vulnerable residents, including the Irving Community Center and the Stonewall Senior Nutrition Center.
“OG&E’s fan donation provides relief and comfort for Ada residents who need it most,” said Janna Davis, director of Irving Community Center. “It’s a blessing
to have partners like OG&E who keep our most vulnerable citizens safe and cool throughout the summer.”
This June, the electric company will donate a total of 1,700 electric fans to customers across its service area, providing thousands of customers with much-needed relief from the high temperatures and humidity.
“Bettering our communities is one of our top priorities at OG&E,” said Todd Thomsen, OG&E Community Affairs Manager. “Providing families in the Ada area
with relief through our fan donations is one of the many ways we support the safety and wellbeing of customers throughout the communities we serve.”
Since the program’s inception in 2006, including this year’s donations, the electric company has provided more than 19,000 fans totaling nearly $304,000 to thousands of residents in the service area.
The fan donation program is just one of the ways OG&E helps customers find ways to stay safe and comfortable during the hottest months of the
year. Each summer, OG&E partners with local libraries, senior centers, churches and other locations throughout its service area to open Cool Zones, which provide heat-wary residents a place to go and cool down during the hottest times of the day. A list of Cool Zones is available at oge.com/coolzones.
Customers can take more control of their energy usage and monthly bill by enrolling in an energy-saving program that best fits their needs, like SmartHours™, the Weatherization Program, the Silver Energy Program, or the Low-Income Assistance Program (LIAP), which provides a $13 per month bill credit to qualified customers.
