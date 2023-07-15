On Tuesday, a collision between a semi-truck and a train happened at Crazy Corner. The Semi was split in half due to the collision.
Neither the driver of the truck nor the train conductor and engineer were injured in the accident.
Officers were called to respond to a train collision with a semi-truck at the intersection of Arlington and Mississippi at 8:28 a.m.
It happened when the semi driver attempted to make a left hand turn off of Mississippi onto Arlington. The accident caused the semi to be split in half, with the truck on one side and the broken trailer on the other.
The semi wasn’t carrying anything at the time so there was only damage to the truck and trailer.
No one was injured in the accident and after cleaning up the crash site, traffic returned to normal at 9:20 a.m.
