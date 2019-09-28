Newspaper delivery truck stolen, wrecked

A pickup truck filled with copies of The Ada News slated for Saturday mail delivery to city subscribers was stolen and wrecked early Saturday.
While most of the newspapers were recovered from the wreck, a small number of city of Ada subscribers who receive The Ada News via the U.S. Postal Service may be affected by the theft. Subscribers outside of Ada and newspapers sold in racks and on store shelves were not affected by the incident.
The truck was stolen from the newspaper parking lot around 4:20 a.m. Saturday as carriers were preparing to make their final delivery to the Ada Post Office. Police pursued the truck through Ada and Byng until the suspect wrecked the truck in a densely wooded area off of County Road 3570 in Byng. The suspect then jumped out of the truck and fled on foot. Police searched the area but the suspect was not found. No description of the suspect is currently available.
Subscribers who do not receive their Saturday edition of The Ada News are asked to call 580-310-7505 to report their paper missing.
