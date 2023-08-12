ARDMORE, Okla., and TISHOMINGO, Okla. — The countdown to the beginning of school has started. Here are some important dates and information to know as students enroll for the Fall 2023 semester.
August 14-18: Housing move-in. Students need to go to the Housing Office (HO) to pick up their dorm room keys. The Housing Office is located off of S. Byrd Street, directly across from Mercy Hospital. There is currently a waiting list for housing. Please contact Kevin Morgan at kemorgan@mscok.edu if you have any questions.
August 21: Classes start. There is still time to enroll now at advisement.mscok.edu. On the Tishomingo campus, the Enrollment and Advisement offices are located in the first floor of the Student Services (SS) building. Students can also find the Business Office, Registrar and Financial Aid offices in this building. This building is located on the west side of campus, directly behind the Administration building.
On the Ardmore campus, Labeth Nall will welcome and direct students to the Advisement office.
August 21-27: Welcome Week. Murray State’s Student Life will host activities throughout campus during the first week of school. There will be activities on both the Ardmore and Tishomingo campuses.
August 22: The Aggies All In event will be from 6-7 p.m. on the front lawn at the Tishomingo campus.
August 24: The Aggies All In event will be happening all day at the front of the Ardmore campus.
The Aggies All In event is open to the communities and provides everyone a chance to visit with the students.
Students, be sure to order your books and other course materials through the MSC Online Bookstore, which is completely online. To do so, visit the website to order textbooks and have them shipped to their home or to campus; digital course material access is emailed. The bookstore also sells branded merchandise, course supplies and other items. For more information, visit www.mscok.edu/current-students/bookstore. There are support representatives to help with all of your needs.
