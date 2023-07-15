A woman was recently arrested and charged after she reportedly abused her child at several locations along Main Street.
Rachel Ann Martin, 28, was charged Monday in Chickasaw Nation District Court with felony child abuse. She was arrested July 8.
At 2:40 p.m. July 8, Ada Police Officer Kelly Smith responded to the 200 block of W. Main St. regarding a welfare check on a child.
“Multiple callers stated they witnessed an adult hit a child in the face, and proceeded to be aggressive with the child and yell,” Smith said in a report. “The description of the woman and child was identical to a call earlier that day at “a local furniture store.”
One witness told Smith she observed Martin slap (a 2-year-old boy) multiple times in the face on separate occurrenses.
“She stated (Martin) was screaming at the child and ‘snatching him up,’” Smith said.
Another witness told Smith that Martin walked into a local shop on Main Street and she witnessed her holding the baby’s arm tightly, and swung the baby into a chair aggressively.
Another witness said he was eating lunch inside a restaurant on Main Street when he saw — through the window — Martin yelling at the child and witnessed her grab the child’s hair, pulling him away from the door.
Smith located Martin and the child on West Main.
“Upon contacting Rachel Martin, I noticed she had two different shoes on, and looked overwhelmed and disheveled,” Smith said. “I noticed the child looked to have tears in his eyes and on his face. I noticed the child had a shirt and shoes on with no pants or diaper. I asked her what happened in front of the restaurant and she stated, ‘I didn’t grab his hair.’ I pulled it like this a little bit to get his attention. When I asked her for ID, I was handed a Choctaw Nation citizenship card. I requested central dispatch to run her name for any warrants or cautions. While running her name, she stated “You can call CPS (Child Protective Services) and I’ll do it again. I’ll win him back again. They want to take my kid from me, they can take him because obviously I can’t help myself, go ahead. I just need him to go to foster care while I get myself together.”
Smith said when she asked why the child did not have pants or a diaper on, Martin said the toddler is in the process of potty training and peed through his “pull-up” the night before.
“While speaking to on-call DHS (Department of Human Services), Martin stated that she ‘accidentally brought drugs into her mom‘s house in Durant and decided to take (the child) and leave,’” Smith said. “I asked her who she came to Ada with and she stated, ‘A good citizen with two of her own kids drove them to Ada.’”
Smith said she noticed the child had bug bites and other marks on, but not limited to, his face, arms and legs.
“On-call DHS Cierra Loudermilk contacted the child’s grandmother ... in Durant to come take custody of the child while the mother would be in jail,” Smith said. “The grandmother agreed to drive to Ada from Durant to pick up the child and take him home with her. I called the on-call detective to let him know that I had a child and mother in custody. I explained that DHS was not responding, and that the child looks to have been abused and neglected. I let them know that the child’s grandmother was on the way to come get the child.”
Smith said she took photos of the boy for evidence. Martin is due in tribal court at 9 a.m. Aug. 16 for a disposition hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.