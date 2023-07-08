Another round of drenching rain blew through Ada Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at around 9 a.m. for a line of string thunderstorms moving southeast across the area, but canceled the warning just as the band of rain arrived at the edge of Pontotoc County.
The forecast for the remainder of the weekend includes the possibility of more rain, and a slight risk of severe weather, with high temperature in the 80s a welcome relief from last week’s 100-degree-plus highs.
