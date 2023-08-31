Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary Rita Loder announced Dusk Monetathchi as the winner of the Aug. 29, 2023, runoff election for Tishomingo District Seat 3 on the Chickasaw Nation Legislature.
Monetathchi, Sulphur, received 821 votes (55.175%), while incumbent Steven Woods, Davis, received 667 votes (44.825%).
All Chickasaw Nation elected officials will take the oath of office Monday, Oct. 2.
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby and Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby; three incumbent legislators, J. Lisa Impson, Ada, Dr. Karen Goodnight, Goldsby, Connie Barker, Marietta, and newly elected legislator, Dusk Monetathchi, and incumbent Chickasaw Supreme Court Justice, Cheri Bellefeuille-Gordon, Sulphur, will take oaths of office during the ceremony.
For more information, contact Ms. Loder at (580) 310-6475 or 888-661-0137.
2023 Chickasaw Nation Runoff Election Results
Legislature
Tishomingo District
Seat 3 Runoff election – Steven Woods, Davis – 667 votes
Seat 3 Runoff election – Dusk Monetathchi, Sulphur – 821 votes — winner
