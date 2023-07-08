I have featured the Mississippi kite in the past, but there is a couple currently nesting near my home, so I’d like to tell you about it.
Mississippi kites are small, falcon-like raptors that eat mostly insects and are quite abundant in the Ada area during the summer.
Normally, when I write a nature column, it’s based on what I’ve seen through observations, and/or what I’ve learned from experts.
Watching this family every day several times a day has allowed me to really learn firsthand how these birds function.
The couple began building a nest about 40 feet up in an oak tree back in May. I can’t say exactly when the female laid eggs, but I believe that they hatched some time between June 21 and 23.
Although these birds can lay up to three eggs at a time, there were two hatchlings in this nest. I nicknamed them Lefty and Little John.
Lefty spent most of the time on the left side of the nest, and Little John was the smaller of the two.
Each day, it was evident that the nestlings were growing well, and the parents were doing a great job of feeding and protecting them.
They would bring the nestlings large insects, such a cicadas and katydids, and feed them a little piece at a time.
As the days went by, they would break up prey into larger pieces, so feeding time lessened.
As well as cicadas and katydids, the parents would bring up large grasshoppers and even small- to medium-sized frogs as well.
While both female and male hunt and tend to the babies in the nest, the male spends more time hunting and brings in more food, while the female spends more time at the nest with the babies.
And, because he is smaller, the male may be the better hunter. Mississippi kites mostly catch insects on the wing, so I believe his small size makes him a little more agile.
He is lightning-quick in the air, and I’ve seen him zip through large tree canopies at full speed without so much as touching a leaf.
But that’s not to say that the female isn’t fast. She definitely is, and both can dive at what seems to be well over 100 miles per hour. It really is shocking to see how fast they can fly.
While incubating the eggs, these birds had suffered through two storms which produced strong winds, hail and torrential rain.
Then, on July 3, when the chicks were about 10 to 12 days old, the family was rocked by another strong storm. It was harrowing to watch, but the parents did a great job of protecting the nestlings.
Sadly, on July 5, I discovered one of the chicks was missing, and I can only presume that it is deceased.
I went out that morning to see how the family was holding up after all the fireworks in my neighborhood, which sounded like a warzone out in the streets.
The fireworks were exploding in the air, maybe 90 yards from the nest, which I hoped would be far enough away so as not to be of harm.
I quit using big fireworks long ago after I learned that they are detrimental to birds, especially those on the nest. But I digress.
That morning, I could only see one bird, and I got a sinking feeling that the other was gone. I spent the day observing them to see if maybe the other nestling was just out of sight, but it was clear that it was no longer there.
I worried about siblicide, which is common among raptors. After all, it appears that the surviving chick is Lefty, the larger of the two. and Little John, despite getting more and more active, always seemed to be a few days behind his sister.
However, as the Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports, Mississippi Kite chicks usually show very little aggression toward their siblings, and nestlings even preen each other and arrange nesting material together.
So I’m not sure about siblicide as these two always seemed to get along fine.
Study on nest failure and success
A study was once conducted in eastern Arkansas where biologists at a wildlife refuge monitored many Mississippi Kite nests. Sadly, there were more nest failures than successes.
Of the failures during the nestling stage, four were attributed to barred owl depredation, one was due to rat snake depredation, one was due to the nestling falling from the nest, one was due to the chick collapsing, one was due to abandonment, and 11 were due to unknown causes.
I think it’s safe to rule out the chick collapsing in this case, as I was watching both of them the morning of Independence Day, and they were quite active and healthy.
I suppose it could have fallen from the nest, but I looked at the area around the tree and I didn’t see anything.
However, it’s possible a predator could have picked it up if it had fallen to the ground, or even that it was removed by one of the parents. It would not be wise to leave evidence that a nest may be in the tree above.
It’s possible that it was something else besides owls and snakes that might have preyed upon the chick.
Crows and raccoons have reportedly preyed on kite nestlings, and blue jays are suspected predators. and in fact, this family suffered daily attacks from blue jays.
I assumed that whatever happened to the chick occurred at night, but it could have occurred in the afternoon or evening of July 4th. I was busy that day, and only observed them in the morning.
On the morning of July 5, I noticed that the parents were behaving differently. They were calling more, and at one point, the male flew kind of close to me.
I wouldn’t say it was dive-bombing me, but it pulled up only 20 feet away, something he hadn’t done previously. They seemed out of sorts, which is completely understandable.
They continued to be good parents to the remaining nestling, however, and kept her fed throughout the day.
I worried that, if a nocturnal predator had indeed grabbed the chick, would it return the next night and take the remaining nestling?
On the morning of July 6, I made my way outside as soon as there was enough light to see, but the mother was sitting in the nest in such a way that I couldn’t see the white down of the remaining nestling.
An hour or more had passed and I was getting quite anxious.
Then, signs of life.
The mother left the nest for a bit, and there was Lefty, and she appeared to be doing just fine. She was also doing great when I checked on her again Friday morning.
I will continue to keep you updated in future columns. Additionally, I have been featuring this family in videos on my Randy’s Natural World YouTube channel.
This is the web address of the first video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eF_3N-Ns0s4&t=84s.
In these videos, you’ll be able to view a lot of good footage of the Mississippi kite nestlings.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
