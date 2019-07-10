Multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle injury accident Wednesday afternoon at Chimney Hill in the southbound lane of state Highway 1.
Authorities confirmed one person was injured in the accident and taken by Mercy EMS personnel to Mercy Hospital Ada with non life-threatening injuries.
A Nissan Frontier pickup appeared to have been traveling southbound on SH1 when it left the roadway and rolled into an adjacent ditch.
Ada Fire Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, Mercy Ada EMS and Chickasaw Lighthorse Police assisted Oklahoma Highway Patrol in their investigation.
