Once again, Mercy Hospital donated $5000 to Ada Sunrise Rotary to be the Race Sponsor of the 2023 Fireball Classic. Supporting community health is a priority for Mercy Hospital.
The Fireball Classic raises money for the Back to School Basics program that provides school supplies to children in Pontotoc County.
Pictured are Christine Pappas, Fireball Classic Race Director, Angus McFarlane, Ada Sunrise Rotary Sergeant at Arms and Fireball Classic Course Master, Suzanne McFarlane, Ada Sunrise Rotary and Back to School Basics, Scott Tulane, Vice President / Chief Operations Officer at Mercy, Shirley Mixon, Ada Sunrise Rotary Executive Secretary, Rober Nyeko, Mercy Vice President of Mission Integration, Terence Farrell, President, Mercy Hospital Ada.
Registration in the Fireball Classic is still open. For more information or to register, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Ada/FireballClassicMemorialRace2023 to sign up to participate virtually or in person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.