In a world where mental and behavioral health issues seem to be more prevalent – or at least more acknowledged – than ever before, The Clinic stands ready to assist.
“In nearly 10 years with The Clinic, I have seen the need for treatment and care of mental health issues grow exponentially,” said Amanda Lawhorn, Director of Behavioral Health for The Clinic. “I do believe that mental health awareness has improved, and I do believe people are more willing to seek treatment and care in an outpatient setting, but unfortunately the stigma is still very present – especially with regard to the need for inpatient treatment or crisis stabilization.”
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. According to a 2023 report by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults in the United States suffers from a mental health condition. Chances are that every person, at the very least, knows someone who is suffering – if they aren’t suffering as well.
By definition, mental health refers primarily to a person’s internal thoughts and feelings, while behavioral health examines the person’s actions and behaviors as a manifestation of those thoughts and feelings. This is where The Clinic’s Behavioral Health team comes in.
“We treat all age groups,” Lawhorn said. “Within the last three years alone, since the pandemic, the number of elderly individuals seeking treatment has seen the biggest growth. With the addition of women’s health services at The Clinic, we’ve also seen a rise in the number of peripartum and postpartum clients being served. However, there remains certain populations that are reluctant to seek treatment out of fear of being seen as weak. Obviously, that’s not a good situation.”
The Clinic’s mission is to treat the whole person. That means a patient might be suffering from a combination of maladies that requires comprehensive care, and certainly mental and behavioral health is often a component of that.
“If we don’t feel good mentally, we’re not going to feel good physically, and vice versa,” said Lawhorn. “I’m proud that The Clinic offers a perspective of treating the whole person and not just focusing on one issue or the other. The Clinic employs a wide array of healthcare professionals who work together, including primary care providers, social workers, therapists, and psychiatrists. As a team, we’re able to work together to provide the person with the appropriate treatment and ensure they receive the best possible care.”
The Clinic’s Behavioral Health team offers care in many different ways, including individual, marital, and family therapy; case management services; supportive services; crisis intervention; day treatment; risk assessment for management services; and substance abuse assessments.
“We’re here to do our very best to help people,” Lawhorn said. “To better meet the demand, our services are now available in Konawa, Ada, and Stratford, with an expansion into the Seminole community occurring within the next six months. With the addition of telehealth services, this also allows us to provide treatment to individuals outside of these locations, or to those who may not have transportation to attend in-person treatment.”
If you believe you are suffering from mental or behavioral health issues, please contact The Clinic’s Behavioral Health team directly at (580) 925-8859.
