Roy Austin of Memorial Park Cemetery hangs up a U.S. flag Thursday. Austin was decorating the facility for Memorial Day. Watch for full coverage of Memorial Day in Saturday's Ada News.
Memorial Day preparations
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
