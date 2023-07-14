Shaeleigh McGee was recently crowned 2023 Miss American Indian Oklahoma State University (OSU) during the 24th Miss American Indian OSU scholarship pageant hosted by the Native American Student Association (NASA) at OSU.
This pageant gives the winning student a chance to represent the First American student population on campus.
“Only 10% of the campus population is Native American,” said McGee, a Chickasaw citizen. “So, the Miss American Indian OSU title is to give a face and a voice to that community.”
McGee has been involved with OSU’s NASA for two semesters. She currently serves as cultural chair, helping to secure funds for the program.
“It does feel a bit overwhelming. I guess I didn’t realize just how big it was until it happened. Immediately after the pageant, people wanted to have interviews and photos with me,” McGee said. “I’ve already been asked to go to events, a Royal’s Dinner, a homecoming parade and the NASA annual powwow where I will be honored.”
Eagerly accepting the responsibility, McGee spoke about how she plans to schedule carefully and balance her new duties with her classes and her job on campus.
The contestants were judged on regalia presentation, talent, a platform issue and responses to extemporaneous questions.
Her introduction to the judges was in Choctaw. Her grandfather speaks both fluent Choctaw and Chickasaw, as the family is descended from both tribes. Her grandfather and aunt both helped her piece together all that she wanted to say in her speech.
McGee wore regalia made by her aunt and shared with the judges the meaning behind each piece. She wore Chickasaw and Mississippi Choctaw traditional beadwork made in a starburst pattern.
“I explained how the ribbons on my dress were meant to ground me and feel closer to the earth,” she said.
Classically singing for nearly seven years, McGee knew she wanted to sing for her talent portion of the pageant, and she planned to sing a traditional Choctaw or Chickasaw song. But a week before the pageant, she got an upper respiratory infection.
“I thought I wouldn’t be able to go up there and sing at all. I was terrified, but I decided last minute to change my song to ‘Misty’ by Ella Fitzgerald because I knew my range could encompass that while being sick,” McGee said. “I still got up there and sang, and even though it might not have been my absolute best, it was still good, it was still enough. So that was a difficult but great lesson to learn.”
Thus far in her collegiate experience, McGee has pursued her degree in microbiology with a minor in Native American Studies. McGee’s platform issue was First American health and wellness. This topic was close to her because in her research, she found that the largest issues in the First American community were mental health issues, diabetes and substance abuse.
“One thing I discussed was how we can’t just tell people to diet and exercise. It’s all you ever hear,” she said. She believes that you have to start by remedying the root of the issue.
“If you focus on mental wellness first, that will benefit other issues like eating habits, diabetes, unhealthy coping mechanisms and substance abuse,” she continued. “These all go hand in hand.”
She spoke about family members who broke out of cycles of substance abuse, overcame diabetes or heart disease, and highlighted the importance of recognizing patterns and taking care of yourself so that you do not fall into them. She said everything starts with mental wellness.
McGee grew up in the science and medical world. Both of her parents are registered nurses, and she had decided in seventh grade that she wanted to go to medical school.
She attended the Biomedical Academy in Duncan, Oklahoma, and went to school to become an emergency medical technician (EMT) during the summer of 2022.
Her main passion has always been helping people, but within the first semester of 2023, she said she discovered a lot more about herself.
“I am still passionate about medicine, but as I grow, I realize that I want to be more involved in politics. I fell in love with studying the justice system and tribal sovereignty,” McGee said. “I will still be advocating for Native American mental health resources, just in a way that is more suited to me.”
She recently made the decision to switch her major to sociology with a concentration in criminology and criminal justice. She is also looking to pursue a master’s in American Indian Leadership and hopes to work in the legal field.
“Sometimes things we should do are scary. I’m nervous to switch majors, just like I was to sing at the pageant. I was so sick and vulnerable. I was doing everything I could to get rid of the inflammation,” she said. “My face was swollen, and my confidence was on all-time low, but I had to overcome that. I had to just push through and somehow, I did it, and I won.”
McGee explained that she was not in touch with her First American culture growing up.
OSU’s NASA helped her get in touch with her culture. She said she feels connected to the First American community now that she has support and an opportunity to learn more about herself.
“This pageant is what it means to live your culture. I appreciate culture so much more now that I am older, and I incorporate it into my everyday life.”
She plans to share her culture with the students of OSU as Miss American Indian.
